Sparkling opening for Mansfield firm's new showroom

All Things Decor Ltd held a showstopping VIP event to mark the opening of its new premises in Maun Close.

Datsa Gaile, founder and chief executive officer, welcomed a number of guests to the event, which showcased the sequin walls which have become a must-have for several celebrities.

After famously launching her business on a budget of just £1.50, Datsa ensured the growing firm opened its first showroom in style, with fireworks and live music from Melisa Melite and former Mr England Jordan Williams, who is a Michael Bublé tribute act and cut the ribbon alongside the Decor team.

Datsa Gaile, third from left, and the All Things Decor team.

Datsa said: “By opening our new showroom, we have a chance to display and showcase to our clients how sequin panels can be used in different ways.

“Sometimes people see the product but they don’t know what to do with it, so we created individual rooms in an exhibition style to demonstrate their full use.”

All Things Decor – crowned business of the year at the Chad’s 2019 business excellence awards – is the UK’s sole distributor of SolaAir Sequin Walls in the UK.

Using innovative reflective technology, the sequin panels create a feature to greet clients or guests.

Datsa Gaile, third from right, and her team in All Things Decor's new showroom.

‘Preferred choice’

Datsa said: “Among our clients, we have interior designers, event decorators and we have started gaining many large corporate companies as clients, we also sell for domestic use and our clients use them in houses as feature walls.

“Our clients travel to us from all over the UK. In the last three-and-a-half years, we have built many great relationships with – and we are the preferred choice for – the interior design industry.”

The glitz and glamour provided at All Things Decor has attracted the attention of a number of celebrities including Gemma Collins, who had her swimming pool covered in sequins, and Amanda Holden, whose sequin wall in her Britain’s Got Talent dressing room was created by the team.

Recent projects include a huge sequinned flag for the Miss England finals and specially designed sequins for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Datsa said: “Our clients are looking for impact and creative innovation, which is what we give them.”