Mansfield entrepreneur shares social media expertise at Meta conference
A Mansfield businesswoman has shared the “voice of a customer” at a virtual event hosted by the team behind Facebook.
Datsa Gaile, the founder of Solaair Sequin Walls UK, spoke, from Mansfield, at the event hosted by the Meta team from their headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA.
She shared her business journey and experience of using social media to grow her business of sequin walls, which have featured in TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent.
This is not the first time Datsa has delivered on stage as a speaker for Meta.
Last year, she was asked to be a guest speaker at the Meta Small Business Summit.
She enjoyed a private meeting with Rich Rao, Meta small business group vice-president, which led to her being invited to a small business event in Westminster.
Additionally, Datsa's expertise and insights were recognised on a global scale when she was featured in a Meta words of wisdom book.
Datsa said, “I am very grateful to Meta for this opportunity to share my story.
“Solaair Sequin Walls UK remains committed to realising customers' dreams and visions, whether for a home, office, or event venue. We take great pleasure in transforming any space into a captivating interior or event showcase."
Founded in 2017 by Datsa, All Things Decor/ Solaair Sequin Walls UK has emerged as a prominent luxury décor provider, offering top-quality, customisable sequin wall panels for various applications.
It aims to help clients create stunning and memorable spaces through innovative and stylish decorative solutions.