News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Mansfield entrepreneur shares social media expertise at Meta conference

A Mansfield businesswoman has shared the “voice of a customer” at a virtual event hosted by the team behind Facebook.

By Abbi HoxleighContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:27 BST

Datsa Gaile, the founder of Solaair Sequin Walls UK, spoke, from Mansfield, at the event hosted by the Meta team from their headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA.

She shared her business journey and experience of using social media to grow her business of sequin walls, which have featured in TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is not the first time Datsa has delivered on stage as a speaker for Meta.

Datsa Gaile speaking at the Meta HQ Virtual EventDatsa Gaile speaking at the Meta HQ Virtual Event
Datsa Gaile speaking at the Meta HQ Virtual Event
Most Popular

Last year, she was asked to be a guest speaker at the Meta Small Business Summit.

She enjoyed a private meeting with Rich Rao, Meta small business group vice-president, which led to her being invited to a small business event in Westminster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additionally, Datsa's expertise and insights were recognised on a global scale when she was featured in a Meta words of wisdom book.

Read More
Residents at care homes in Warsop and Sutton have been getting into the Eurovisi...
Datsa Gaile on screen speaking at the Meta HQ virtual event.Datsa Gaile on screen speaking at the Meta HQ virtual event.
Datsa Gaile on screen speaking at the Meta HQ virtual event.

Datsa said, “I am very grateful to Meta for this opportunity to share my story.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Solaair Sequin Walls UK remains committed to realising customers' dreams and visions, whether for a home, office, or event venue. We take great pleasure in transforming any space into a captivating interior or event showcase."

Founded in 2017 by Datsa, All Things Decor/ Solaair Sequin Walls UK has emerged as a prominent luxury décor provider, offering top-quality, customisable sequin wall panels for various applications.

It aims to help clients create stunning and memorable spaces through innovative and stylish decorative solutions.

Datsa Gaile speaking at the Meta Small Business SummitDatsa Gaile speaking at the Meta Small Business Summit
Datsa Gaile speaking at the Meta Small Business Summit
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
DATSA in London visiting UK ParliamentDATSA in London visiting UK Parliament
DATSA in London visiting UK Parliament
Related topics:MansfieldFacebookUSATexas