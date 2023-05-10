Mansfield entrepreneur shares social media expertise at Meta conference

Datsa Gaile, the founder of Solaair Sequin Walls UK, spoke, from Mansfield, at the event hosted by the Meta team from their headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA.

She shared her business journey and experience of using social media to grow her business of sequin walls, which have featured in TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time Datsa has delivered on stage as a speaker for Meta.

Datsa Gaile speaking at the Meta HQ Virtual Event

Last year, she was asked to be a guest speaker at the Meta Small Business Summit.

She enjoyed a private meeting with Rich Rao, Meta small business group vice-president, which led to her being invited to a small business event in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Datsa's expertise and insights were recognised on a global scale when she was featured in a Meta words of wisdom book.

Datsa Gaile on screen speaking at the Meta HQ virtual event.

Datsa said, “I am very grateful to Meta for this opportunity to share my story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Solaair Sequin Walls UK remains committed to realising customers' dreams and visions, whether for a home, office, or event venue. We take great pleasure in transforming any space into a captivating interior or event showcase."

Founded in 2017 by Datsa, All Things Decor/ Solaair Sequin Walls UK has emerged as a prominent luxury décor provider, offering top-quality, customisable sequin wall panels for various applications.

It aims to help clients create stunning and memorable spaces through innovative and stylish decorative solutions.

Datsa Gaile speaking at the Meta Small Business Summit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad