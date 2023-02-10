Here are the nine streets in Mansfield where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in December 2022.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for December 2022.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

1 . On or near Leeming Street: 19 reports of violent and sexual offences The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leeming Street, with 19

2 . On or near Great Central Road,: 12 reports of violent and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Great Central Road, with 12

3 . On or near Toothill Road: 11 reports of violent and sexual offences The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Toothill Road, with 11

4 . On or near Tennyson Street, Mansfield: 7 reports of violent and sexual offences The fourth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Tennyson Street, with 7.