It is part of a £500 million investment to freeze bus fares nationally and improve vital local routes, ensuring passengers can continue to ‘Get Around for £2’, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector.

The Government is investing £200m in extending the cap for single bus fares at £2 outside of London until October 2023, and then at £2.50 until 30 November 2024.

Although the initial cap – announced at the start of this year – was introduced as a temporary measure, the scheme has successfully encouraged many more people to use local bus services, benefitting local economies, supporting jobs, and helping passengers with the cost of living.

Coun Ben Bradley with a bus.

A further £300m has been announced to protect routes and services that are relied on for work, education, medical appointments, and shopping. As part of this, local transport authorities will receive £160m to improve fares, services, and infrastructure, while £140m will directly support operators in protecting essential services.

Coun Bradley said: “Really pleased Government is continuing to help people with the cost of living by extending the cap on bus travel. Bus travel is a vital resource for people to get to work and other activities and it is important to see that recognised in this announcement.

“This announcement comes on top of the £94 billion package of cost-of-living support already in place which has helped thousands of my constituents with things such as energy bills.

“Locally, I recognise many people have challenges with the reliability of the bus service and Nottinghamshire Council is stepping in to support that with £4m of subsidy to try to keep services on track. We’re also rolling out an on-demand service, including an evening service in Mansfield, to try to make our bus services sustainable for the future.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Taking the bus is the most popular form of public transport and millions of people rely on these vital services every day.

