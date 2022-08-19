Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottsbus On Demand, provided by Nottingamshire County Council, is a new flexible way to travel by bus – and will be launching on August 30.

Unlike a traditional bus service, Nottsbus On Demand does not have a fixed route or follow a timetable.

Instead, the buses can travel anywhere between bus stops or designated points within the operating zones, where there is not already a scheduled bus service running.

The new service will be trialled in the evenings in Mansfield, and all day in the villages around Ollerton, Retford and Newark. It will replace existing services 136, 190, 195, 200, 330, 332, 333, 334, and 335.

The new services will be promoted in the areas they will operate with advice on how to download the app to ensure everyone knows about the service, and how to use it.

Passengers can book journeys ‘on demand’ as required, or make an advance booking if they are travelling the next day – similar to that of Uber and Bolt taxi services.

Passengers can also pay in the app or on the bus, and concessionary fare users can still travel free after 9.30am.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “Nottsbus On Demand is, a brand new on demand bus service, where passengers can choose when they would like to travel by booking their journey through an easy-to-use app or on the telephone.

“The buses can travel anywhere between bus stops and designated points within the different zones, where there is not already a scheduled bus service running.

“The smart technology matches journeys with other customers travelling in the same direction so they can be picked up along the way.

“As a council, we’re wholly committed to offering reliable, affordable, and greener transport options for local people, wherever they need to travel to.

“This new service is an exciting step for the council, and I’d urge people to make use of this flexible new way to travel once it arrives.”

The funding for this project comes from the Government’s National Bus Strategy Rural Mobility fund, which awarded Nottinghamshire £1.5million.