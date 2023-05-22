Decision on whether Nottinghamshire Council will leave County Hall to be taken next month

The Conservative cabinet will meet on June 22 to discuss proposals for relocating the authority’s home.

A move is being considered because the council’s leadership says upkeep of the purpose-built West Bridgford site will likely cost as much as £50 million over the next decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A leading cabinet member previously confirmed the building has asbestos which needs removing, while bringing the rest of the site up to modern standards is also expected to cost millions.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's current headquarters in West Bridgford.

The authority will also consider whether to relocate its main council functions – including the debating chamber – to the planned £15.7m new office at Top Wighay, near Hucknall and Linby.

This decision is expected to be included in a report which will be presented to cabinet members at the June 22 meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and council leader, says no decision on the future use of the historic building will be taken next month.

He said: “There will be a decision in June. We’ve had the scrutiny report which said, in principle, we can see this building is expensive and perhaps should look at other options.

“We’ve been considering then whether Top Wighay is appropriate and what that might look like and, at June’s cabinet meeting, we will formally present a report and make that decision.

“At this stage, we will decide whether we leave County Hall and if Top Wighay is the right place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll then set ourselves another piece of work to decide what happens with County Hall then.”

It follows both Coun Bradley and Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and asset management, outlining what they think the building could be used for in the future.

Ideas such as luxury riverside apartments, a hotel, bars and restaurants have been floated over the past six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Coun Bradley said no decisions on what happens to the building will be taken in the near future.

“We will be absolutely clear, if we do leave County Hall, there will always be a workspace in West Bridgford and we’ll protect the heritage of this building,” he said.

“We’re not going to have a conclusion of what we do with County Hall at that meeting.”

The landmark headquarters was built on the banks of the River Trent in the 1930s and opened in 1946. It houses the council’s debating chamber for meetings, alongside services and support offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have led to criticism from opposition leaders.

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan, of the Independent Alliance opposition group, has long said the relocation is the “worst-kept secret” in Nottinghamshire.

He added: “Everyone knows County Hall is prime real estate.

“We’ve always felt the real reason they are building the new £15.7million office block at Top Wighay is they are considering selling County Hall to the highest bidder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad