News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
32 minutes ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
46 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
2 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
2 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album

Residents warned it could be 'a number of hours’ before they can return home as firefighters deal with huge Mansfield blaze

Residents forced to leave their home due to a large fire in Mansfield have been told it could be “a number of hours” before they are allowed back as firefighters continue to tackle a large fire in Mansfield.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 19th Mar 2023, 07:24 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:41 GMT

Fire crews were initially called to Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road, yesterday, Saturday, March 18, just before 3.50pm.

At its height, about 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nearby residents were evacuated with a “place of safety” set up at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, while electricity was switched off while firefighters worked.

Most Popular

Dozens of firefighters have been at the scene throughout the night, with seven crews – about 35 firefighters – remaining at the scene at 7am today.

Read More
Pictures: Firefighters share dramatic images from huge Mansfield blaze
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Chad reporter Jackie Derbyshire, a journalism lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, shared a number of pictures and video from the scene, describing how, with the power turned off, the fire was providing the only illumination, while onlookers gathered in Berry Hill to watch the flames.

In an update, at 7am today, Sunday, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Seven crews, plus an aerial ladder platform, remain on scene,

“Road closures, power cuts to local properties, and evacuation of the surrounding houses remain in place for the time being. We continue to work hard to resolve this incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, power was restored by 10am, with, NFRS saying, Nottingham Road reopened for southbound traffic, heading out of Mansfield only. Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue remain closed.

In a further update at 11am, NFRS said: “Nottinghamshire Police will be contacting local residents directly to keep them informed when they can return to their property. At present, residents cannot return to their property and this is likely to be the case for a number of hours still. Oak Tree Leisure Centre is being used again as a rest centre for anyone who needs it. Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.”

The huge Savanna Rags fire could be seen clearly from Berry Hill. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
The huge Savanna Rags fire could be seen clearly from Berry Hill. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
The huge Savanna Rags fire could be seen clearly from Berry Hill. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Crowds gathered at Berry Hill to watch the fire. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
Crowds gathered at Berry Hill to watch the fire. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
Crowds gathered at Berry Hill to watch the fire. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
With the power off, light from the fire provided the only illumination through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
With the power off, light from the fire provided the only illumination through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
With the power off, light from the fire provided the only illumination through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
The fire raged through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
The fire raged through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
The fire raged through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
Sixteen firefighting crews were in attendance at its height. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
Sixteen firefighting crews were in attendance at its height. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
Sixteen firefighting crews were in attendance at its height. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire
Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A firefighter talks to a concerned resident. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
A firefighter talks to a concerned resident. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
A firefighter talks to a concerned resident. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
A number of roads have been closed in the area. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
A number of roads have been closed in the area. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
A number of roads have been closed in the area. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Firefighters have worked through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Firefighters have worked through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Firefighters have worked through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around. Picture: Patryk Olkiewicz.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around. Picture: Patryk Olkiewicz.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around. Picture: Patryk Olkiewicz.
ResidentsMansfieldNottinghamshire