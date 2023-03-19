Fire crews were initially called to Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road, yesterday, Saturday, March 18, just before 3.50pm.

At its height, about 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance.

Nearby residents were evacuated with a “place of safety” set up at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, while electricity was switched off while firefighters worked.

Dozens of firefighters have been at the scene throughout the night, with seven crews – about 35 firefighters – remaining at the scene at 7am today.

Former Chad reporter Jackie Derbyshire, a journalism lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, shared a number of pictures and video from the scene, describing how, with the power turned off, the fire was providing the only illumination, while onlookers gathered in Berry Hill to watch the flames.

In an update, at 7am today, Sunday, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Seven crews, plus an aerial ladder platform, remain on scene,

“Road closures, power cuts to local properties, and evacuation of the surrounding houses remain in place for the time being. We continue to work hard to resolve this incident.”

However, power was restored by 10am, with, NFRS saying, Nottingham Road reopened for southbound traffic, heading out of Mansfield only. Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue remain closed.

In a further update at 11am, NFRS said: “Nottinghamshire Police will be contacting local residents directly to keep them informed when they can return to their property. At present, residents cannot return to their property and this is likely to be the case for a number of hours still. Oak Tree Leisure Centre is being used again as a rest centre for anyone who needs it. Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.”

The huge Savanna Rags fire could be seen clearly from Berry Hill. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.

Crowds gathered at Berry Hill to watch the fire. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire

With the power off, light from the fire provided the only illumination through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.

The fire raged through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire

Sixteen firefighting crews were in attendance at its height. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire

Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.

A firefighter talks to a concerned resident. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.

A number of roads have been closed in the area. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.

Firefighters have worked through the night. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.