Mansfield Building Society helps put extra first aiders in the local community with St John Ambulance

Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme has donated £500 to St. John Ambulance to help put extra first aiders in the local community.
By Helen Mackenzie-RobertsContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

St John Ambulance is a leading charity providing care in the form of emergency ambulance crews and first-aid volunteers at public events, as well as providing support in hospitals around the country.

The charity’s volunteer training team upskills volunteers in changing healthcare methods, for example, clinical volunteers are now trained to use public-access trauma first aid kits to increase stabbing injury survival rates.

Along with vital training, volunteers are also provided with uniforms and life-saving equipment, such as defibrillators and first aid and trauma kits.

Mandy Whitten, from Mansfield Building Society, presents £500 to Alison Cook, of St John Ambulance. Picture: Mansfield Building SocietyMandy Whitten, from Mansfield Building Society, presents £500 to Alison Cook, of St John Ambulance. Picture: Mansfield Building Society
The Mansfield arm of the charity currently has 20 volunteers providing medical support at Mansfield Town football matches, the Christmas Lights Switch-on and many other events in and around Mansfield.

Alison Cook, SJA community fundraising manager, said: “From our vibrant youth programme, to our world-class adult training programmes, we empower volunteers of all ages with lifesaving skills and the confidence to use them. Our current volunteer programme costs, on average, £100 per volunteer, per year. They learn care skills and advanced first aid, as well as additional clinical and driving skills for ambulance workers.

“This donation allows us to train five more volunteers, which is a fantastic addition to the boots already on the ground, providing brilliant first aid care in Mansfield and the surrounding district.”

Mandy Whitten, from Mansfield Building Society, said: “The community support scheme is proud to support the great work St John Ambulance does in the local area and to help provide our Heartland communities with a greater provision of care.”

