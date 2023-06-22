News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Take That-inspired video shows staff dancing in the rain at popular farm near Mansfield

Staff at an animal farm near Mansfield have been embracing the elements as the area’s temperamental weather continues.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

White Post Farm, a popular family attraction in Farnsfield, released a video on its social media page this week showing staff member Sarah Fisher, known as Farmer Sarah, enjoying herself in a heavy downpour.

The inspiration for the video came from a 1990s’ Take That video, in which Robbie Williams sings beneath a waterfall.

Read More
Baby ‘meat eating’ tortoises travel 350 miles from Mansfield to new home in Fif...
Farmer Sarah channeling 1990s boyband vibes while dancing in the rain at White Post Farm. Photo: White Post Farm.Farmer Sarah channeling 1990s boyband vibes while dancing in the rain at White Post Farm. Photo: White Post Farm.
Farmer Sarah channeling 1990s boyband vibes while dancing in the rain at White Post Farm. Photo: White Post Farm.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

White Post Farm posted on Facebook: “Sometimes you just have to seize the opportunity and while we had a very cute nature post ready for #30dayswild, we have been served this absolute belter on the farm group chat.

“Motto: when it rains it pours. When it pours we sing. Enjoy those gifts from Mother Earth. Inspiration: Take That, Pray video, 1993. Starring: Farmer Sarah as one of the dancing ones!

“Thank you for making us smile! Get outside, even when it rains, there’s fun to be had.”

Related topics:MansfieldFarnsfield