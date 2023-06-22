White Post Farm, a popular family attraction in Farnsfield, released a video on its social media page this week showing staff member Sarah Fisher, known as Farmer Sarah, enjoying herself in a heavy downpour.

The inspiration for the video came from a 1990s’ Take That video, in which Robbie Williams sings beneath a waterfall.

Farmer Sarah channeling 1990s boyband vibes while dancing in the rain at White Post Farm. Photo: White Post Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Post Farm posted on Facebook: “Sometimes you just have to seize the opportunity and while we had a very cute nature post ready for #30dayswild, we have been served this absolute belter on the farm group chat.

“Motto: when it rains it pours. When it pours we sing. Enjoy those gifts from Mother Earth. Inspiration: Take That, Pray video, 1993. Starring: Farmer Sarah as one of the dancing ones!