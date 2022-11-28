Thousands of Mansfield residents flock to town for festive fun at Christmas lights switch-on

Thousands of Mansfield residents flocked to the town centre for the Christmas light switch on – with live music, fireworks, and festive fun.

Mansfield District Council launched the return of the popular Christmas light switch on event, following years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokeswoman from the council said: “It was a Christmas cracker of an event, we hope you all enjoyed it just as much as we enjoyed planning it for you.”

Visitors enjoyed live music on West Gate throughout the day and were entertained by walkabout performers, including reindeer stilt walkers and a roller skating bauble.

East 17 – the nineties’ pop band performed their top hits and switched on the town’s light – with the help of fellow performers, town centre partners, and karaoke enthusiasts.

The event commenced with a five-minute firework display from the top of Walkden Street car park.

Jay Rowlinson said: “I can’t even begin to describe how good the switch-on was from start to finish. MDC and Mansfield at its absolute best.”

Julie Bebbington said: “Fabulous turnout, brilliant to see. Well done to everyone for putting in the hard work and organisation, the fireworks looked amazing as always.”

1. Festive Christmas lights.

2. It's Christmas time! Festive fireworks over Mansfield.

3. A sea of Santa hats Mansfield Christmas lights switch on was a huge success.

4. Festive fun East 17 switched the lights on.