Renovations underway at old Yorkshire Bank to breathe new life into Sutton

The building, located in Sutton town centre, is being transformed to create two new commercial units on the ground floor, and two new apartments on the first floor, as part of the £6.27m of Future High Streets Fund.

The works are expected to be completed in spring 2023.

The refurbishment of the former bank will bring vibrancy back into the long-term derelict part of Sutton, while creating good quality homes in the town centre.

Coun Matthew Relf with project leads from Kinver, and Miller Knight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building will meet modern energy efficiency standards to ensure lower bills for tenants and will contribute to the council’s net zero ambition.

Coun Matthew Relf, executive lead member for Regeneration and Corporate Transformation, said: “This project on Low Street is just one of the dozens coming to Sutton that will transform the town centre.

"Residents may have already seen clearance works starting at Fox Street which will be become a vibrant pop-up food area and car park linking Asda and Portland Square.

"We released the initial plans for Portland Square’s redevelopment a few months ago and the final plans are now being drawn up.

“Ashfield District Council worked hard to secure this funding so we are working even harder to ensure we make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity for our residents.”