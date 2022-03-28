Hermitage Lane Fire: Three arrested following huge blaze in derelict building in Mansfield

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, at around 3am this morning (Monday, March 28).

Police remain at the scene working with colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes as Hermitage Lane remains closed.

The fire took hold this morning

Three men, all aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to ask drivers and the public to stay away from the area while emergency services deal with this large-scale incident and to plan alternate routes while we have roads closed in the surrounding areas.

“Residents are still advised to keep all doors and windows shut in the area, at this time there are no plans to evacuate any local residents.”

“We have now arrested three people in relation to the incident, who are being questioned. Our joint investigation with fire service colleagues continues.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 66 of 28 March 2022.

Area Manager and Incident Commander Bryn Coleman says: “This has been a major fire which has taken significant resources to bring under control.

"At the height of the fire we had twenty fire engines at the scene and two aerial ladder platforms present. We are grateful to the other emergency services and Network Rail who supported us at the scene, and to people in the local area for their patience and understanding.

"We can confirm that any debris that has got onto people’s properties is safe to clear up, but please do keep windows and doors closed.”