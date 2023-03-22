Free bulky waste collections – booking now open for Kirkby, Annesley and Selston
Bookings are now open for residents in Annesley, Kirkby and the Rurals to take advantage of Ashfield Council’s free bulky waste collections as part of The Big Ashfield Spring Clean.
All households now have the chance to use their one free bulky waste collection of up to three items at four points throughout the year.
The rotation then starts again giving every area four opportunities to use the service; allowing residents to book their collection when they need it.
Annesley, Kirkby and the Rurals collection months are April, July, October, and January 2024.
Bookings for collections can be made up to two weeks before the collection month and can be booked online at ashfield.gov.uk/bulkywaste or by calling 01623 450000.
This is part of the biggest Big Spring Clean ever with hundreds of residents getting rid of dozens of tonnes of excess waste, numerous community litter picks, planters being delivered to schools and much more.
Coun Rachel Madden, member for for Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse said “We’re delighted that as part of our Spring Clean residents have a number of opportunities to take part.
“It is fantastic that residents in Annesley, Kirkby, Selston, Jacksdale, Underwood, and Westwood can now book their free bulky waste collections.
“This is the first of the four collections for our area, so if you don’t need your collection now you can wait until you do need one.
“We are proud to be able to continue a free bulky waste collection for a sixth year in a row. We know that these collections are a firm favourite of residents, allowing them to safely dispose of excess waste. It’s no wonder that reports of fly-tipping are going down year on year in Ashfield.”