Historic Papplewick Pumping Station to get more than £500,000 in Government cash

The pumping station is one of the beneficiaries that will share a £58.8 million pot from the Cultural Investment Fund (CIF).

Museums, cultural venues and public libraries across England are all among those to benefit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will see arts venues transformed, upgraded and created as part of the Government’s plans to make sure everyone, no matter where they live, can access the UK’s world-renowned culture.

Papplewick Pumping Station is to receive a Government grant of more than £500,000

Papplewick Pumping Station will receive £518,000 from the Museum Estate and Development Fund and the funds are especially welcome after the site was placed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk list last year.

In a further boost for Nottinghamshire, £469,992 will be awarded to Wollaton Hall in Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Nottingham Council library service will get £124,355 and Inspire Libraries, which operates libraries across Nottinghamshire, £50,586, both from the Libraries Improvement Fund.

Arts Council England will deliver this fund on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “This investment will help to level up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Culture helps us create lifelong memories with our families and friends, provides entertainment and joy, and allows us to explore the world around us in new and exciting ways.

"It can also boost tourism, support local business and drive local economic growth.”

Darren Henley, Arts Council England chief executive, said: “Investment in creativity and culture is a catalyst for improving well-being and raising aspirations, reinvigorating pride in communities, regenerating high streets and local economies, and bringing people together.

“We are pleased to play a part in delivering the CIF and this £58m investment will help create new, or improve existing, cultural buildings and spaces in our villages, towns and cities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Wilson, Historic England chief executive, said: “Culture, heritage and the arts all contribute to people’s sense of belonging and place.