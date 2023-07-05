Five arrests after large quantity of heroin and cash found in Mansfield

Heroin, cash and mobile phones were found after police forced their way into a property on Ladybrook Place – finding a group of people gathered in the living room.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, from Mansfield central neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was a great result by officers who have removed a significant amount of suspected heroin and cash from this property.

Police teams in Mansfield. Photo: Neil Cross

“The community had raised concerns about the activity coming from this address and we have acted upon that intelligence.

“No-one should have to live next to a property suspected of dealing Class A drugs and all the anti-social behaviour this can cause.

“We are now working on a number of lines of inquiry to build up a better picture of this drugs operation.”

A strip search of one of the suspects found a large quantity of brown wraps in his underwear, following the raid on Friday, June 30, just after 4.30pm.

Police then located a large amount of cash stuffed in the sofa where one of the suspects was sitting.

Another suspect had a large amount of cash in his sock.

Weighing scales, an extendable baton and flick knife, and a bag of cannabis were also found during the search.

Two other warrants were executed in Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, on Thursday, June 29, where officers searched for evidence of drug supply.