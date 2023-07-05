News you can trust since 1952
Five arrests after large quantity of heroin and cash found in Mansfield

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs after a police raid in Mansfield.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

Heroin, cash and mobile phones were found after police forced their way into a property on Ladybrook Place – finding a group of people gathered in the living room.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, from Mansfield central neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was a great result by officers who have removed a significant amount of suspected heroin and cash from this property.

Police teams in Mansfield. Photo: Neil CrossPolice teams in Mansfield. Photo: Neil Cross
“The community had raised concerns about the activity coming from this address and we have acted upon that intelligence.

“No-one should have to live next to a property suspected of dealing Class A drugs and all the anti-social behaviour this can cause.

“We are now working on a number of lines of inquiry to build up a better picture of this drugs operation.”

A strip search of one of the suspects found a large quantity of brown wraps in his underwear, following the raid on Friday, June 30, just after 4.30pm.

Police then located a large amount of cash stuffed in the sofa where one of the suspects was sitting.

Another suspect had a large amount of cash in his sock.

Weighing scales, an extendable baton and flick knife, and a bag of cannabis were also found during the search.

Two other warrants were executed in Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, on Thursday, June 29, where officers searched for evidence of drug supply.

There were no seizures, but an ongoing investigation is under way around both addresses.

