Mansfield centre stage as hit Channel 5 series Police Interceptors returns tonight

Viewers can see proactive police teamwork in action as members of the Nottinghamshire Police knife team joins forces with Mansfield Operation Reacher Team colleagues on a successful operation.

Their run of success includes seizing a stolen motorbike and reuniting it with its owner, seizing pinched copper piping after searching an address in Mansfield, and arresting two suspects on suspicion of drug dealing.

Elsewhere, officers arrest two suspects and seize suspected class A and B drugs and cash after a proactive vehicle stop in the Mansfield area, while a drink-driver is stopped in his tracks in the Eastwood.

Police Interceptors returns to our screens on Channel 5 tonight

There is also a banned driver in Newark facing the repercussions of his actions after being stopped by police and the dramatic arrest of four teenage suspects after a suspected stolen car is stopped with a stinger, following suspicions it was linked to a knifepoint robbery committed the previous day in the Sherwood area.

Superintendent Louise Clarke said: “It is great to once again see the excellent work our officers do every day across Nottinghamshire to keep people safe, and the vast range of challenging situations they come across, showcased.

“I look forward to witnessing their determined crime-fighting exploits throughout the new series and hope the forthcoming episodes give them an understanding of how hard we work to serve the public.

“The message to the criminals is clear – Nottinghamshire is no place for you and the interceptors are waiting.”