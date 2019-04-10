Firefighters tackle three grass fires in an hour across Mansfield

Firefighters from three stations have been tackling three different grass fire incidents across Mansfield today (April 10).

A crew from Mansfield attended a blaze at Jubilee Way South from 1pm after 30 square meters of grass caught fire.

Grass fires.

Beaters, flexi packs and one hose reel was in use and the fire was extinguished by about 2.15pm.

A crew from Blidworth also attended two fires on Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Mansfield, which started at about 1.25pm.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters by about 2.30pm.

The Blidworth crew then joined a crew from Ashfield at a series of fire near the Bellamy Road estate.

The fire, near Shelton Road, involved one hectare of land and sent smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire was extinguished by 3pm.

Paul Gair, fire prevention manager, said: “As a service, we attend all kinds of incidents, not just fires – but when our crews are mobilised to deal with grass fires, which can be large or small, they are potentially being taken away from attending more serious incidents where lives may be at risk, and I am sure that nobody wants that on their conscience.

“We know that the school holidays are a chance for young people to relax and get into the outdoors, but if you’re a parent, carer, teacher, summer activity club leader or maybe even a coach, you can help us by speaking to young people about the consequences, to us, to them and to the communities of Nottinghamshire of fire-setting.

“On behalf of NFRS, I hope you all have a safe Easter holiday.”