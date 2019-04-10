Firefighters tackle blaze at concrete production factory near Ollerton

Firefighters from five different stations attended an overnight blaze at an industrial estate in Boughton.

Crews from Edwinstowe, Tuxford, Worksop, Warsop and Arnold attended the blaze at Boughton Industrial Estate this morning, after a building used for concrete mould production caught fire.

Boughton Industrial Estate, Kirton.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.22am to the blaze, which was scaled down and under control more than three hours later at 5.45am.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Edwinstowe, Tuxford, Worksop, Warsop and Arnold were called at 2.22am to the scene of a fire on the Boughton Industrial Estate, Kirton.

"The fire was located in a single storey building used for concrete mould production.

"Two hose reels and one jet were used to extinguish the blaze.

"The incident had been scaled down by 5.43am. One appliance from Edwinstowe remains in attendance, monitoring the scene.

"An investigation into the cause has begun."

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mansfield man hailed a hero after running into neighbours' burning home

Nottinghamshire Police supports National Stalking Awareness Week

Mansfield talking newspaper editor has bus named after him

Did you see a TV crew filming in Mansfield today?

Two Notts men arrested for series of car thefts from London