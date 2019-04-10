Van driver killed in M1 collision near Sheffield

A van driver involved in a single-vehicle collision on the M1 this morning has died at the scene.

The M1 was closed between junctions 35 and 34 southbound after a vehicle crashed into the central reservation and into the embankment below.

The crash scene.

Police said the 61-year-old man’s vehicle overturned after colliding with the barrier, requiring an air ambulance to aid the man.

Traffic was halted and then the motorway closed.

The police have also confirmed that the man's family has been informed.

Traffic.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended but the 61-year-old driver sadly died at the scene.

“His family members have been informed and are being supported by our officers.

“The M1 southbound is currently closed between junctions 34 and 35 and is expected to re-open in the next hour.

“The northbound M1 has now re-opened after closing to allow the Air Ambulance to land.”

Traffic, left, and the air ambulance on the M1.

It is understood the motorway has now reopened.

