Firefighters leave Sherwood Pines after more than 13 crews help to take out devastating fire

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue received the initial call to a fire on the far edge of Sherwood Pines at 11:35pm on July 11 where 40,000sqm of forestry was alight.

During this incident, crews from Edwinstowe, Mansfield, Worksop, Warsop, Blidworth, Tuxford, Southwell, Harworth, Eastwood, Collingham, Ashfield, Stockhill, London Road, as well as crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, arrived to help to tackle the fire.

Active firefighting stopped at 6pm on July 12 with periodic inspections of the area conducted overnight until 7am this morning (July 13).

A fire at Sherwood Pines on July 11 took out an area of forestry of 40,000sqm. Credit: Shirebrook Fire Service

Following the re-inspection of the site this morning (July 13), using a thermal imaging camera, no hotspots were found and Nottinghamshire Fire crews have since left this incident.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the size and nature of the incident, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

"With the warm weather, these fires can happen and sadly we expect a lot more fires like this to occur over the coming days and weeks.”

A spokesman from Forestry England, who run Sherwood Pines, said they are aware of the large fire.

Fire crews were called to a large fire in Sherwood Pines on July 11. Credit: Shirebrook Fire Station

He said: “We’re working closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. Work is being done to assess the impact and plan next steps.

“We remind people that open fires and barbecues aren't permitted because of the devastation they can cause.”

Sherwood Pines is open as normal.

With the weather continuing to be hot and dry, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue is advising the public to only use BBQs in designated areas and ensure they fully extinguish their BBQ with water.

Ensure cigarettes are out, don’t throw cigarettes on decking/shrubs/grass, never throw them from a moving car, and always ensure they are fully out.

If you come across a wildfire:

- Keep a safe distance

- Call 999, and