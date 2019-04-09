Two Notts men arrested for series of car thefts from London

Two men have been arrested in Boughton after a car which was stolen in London was tracked to an industrial estate.

The BMW X5, which was stolen from the Hounslow area on Thursday, had been stripped when officers found it at Boughton Industrial Estate on Sunday, April 7.

Boughton Industrial Estate.

On further investigation, officers also discovered a Mercedes curtain-sided van stolen from the London area in September 2018, a Mercedes G Wagon stolen from the London area in March and a fork lift truck stolen from Nottinghamshire in March.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are being questioned by officers in connection with the incident.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nottinghamshire Police supports National Stalking Awareness Week

Mansfield talking newspaper editor has bus named after him

Did you see a TV crew filming in Mansfield today?

Mansfield house fire 'caused by tumble dryer'