Did you see a TV crew filming in Mansfield today?

A Channel five film crew were out and about in Mansfield Town centre today.

They were filming for a new series called 'the love of chocolate', and wanted to find out what Mansfield's favourite chocolatey treat is.

Interviews took place with several passers-by, as well as customers of Brimbles cafe, on Regent Street.

Gail Turner, Brimbles assistant manager said: "The crew got in touch and asked if they could speak to customers about what chocolate they like.

"They wanted a cafe with seating outside."

IN OTHER NEWS:

Brimbles cafe, on Regent Street.

Blidworth mum suffered stroke just 17 days after giving birth

Here’s how to get your hands on free cake at a Sutton carvery

How are you celebrating St George's Day?

