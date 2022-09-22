Firefighters hail pet oxygen masks after dogs rescued from Kirkby house fire

A 52-year-old woman had become trapped by smoke was rescued by firefighters through a bathroom window and treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service medics for smoke inhalation.

Three dogs were also rescued, with specialised animal oxygen masks used to give immediate first aid to the animals following the incident on Saturday, August 27, just after 7pm.

Firefighters use a pet oxygen mask.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the microwave – and have this week praised the pet oxygen masks.

The masks designed for animals are provided by not-for-profit organisation Smokey Paws, which has donated more than 2,000 sets of masks to UK fire and rescue services.

Group Manager Phil Revill, of NFRS, said: “The quick actions of crews helped to save four lives on this day and we wish them all the best in their recovery.

“Pet oxygen masks from Smokey Paws are funded through donations and save animals’ lives so if you can contribute towards this life-saving equipment, then this would be a great help to us.

“As this fire started in the kitchen, we would also like to remind people to have a smoke alarm on each floor and test them regularly, as you never know when a fire might happen.”

To donate to Smokey Paws, to give pet oxygen masks to every UK fire engine, see gofundme.com/f/smokey-paws-pet-oxygen-masks-paws-for-breath-campaign

An appeal spokesman said: “We need your help to raise £90,000 to provide every fire engine in the UK with pet oxygen masks, which save more than 22,000 animals per year in the USA.

“So far, in just three years, our not-for-profit organisation Smokey Paws has donated more than 2,000 sets of masks to UK fire services, helping to save countless lives, but there are still more than 900 fire engines across the country that desperately need a set of masks.”