Three dogs rescued from Kirkby house fire

Three dogs were rescued from a blaze in Kirkby as crews responded to two house fires within hours of each other.

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:00 am
Crews from Mansfield fire station, Alfreton fire station and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station, alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Police, responded to a house fire on Festus Street, Kirkby, yesterday evening, August 27.

An Ashield fire station spokesman said: “On arrival, smoke could be seen issuing from the property.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly made access into the property and extinguished a fire using one hose-reel jet.

Festus Street, Kirkby.

“Three dogs were rescued by service and handed over to the owner.

“All are fit and well.”

And at about 7.45pm yesterday, August 27, a crew from Edwinstowe responded to a kitchen fire in Mansfield Woodhouse.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The fire was out on arrival of the crews so they used a thermal imaging camera to make sure the area was safe and carried out a safe and well check.”

