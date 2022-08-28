Three dogs rescued from Kirkby house fire
Three dogs were rescued from a blaze in Kirkby as crews responded to two house fires within hours of each other.
Crews from Mansfield fire station, Alfreton fire station and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station, alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Police, responded to a house fire on Festus Street, Kirkby, yesterday evening, August 27.
An Ashield fire station spokesman said: “On arrival, smoke could be seen issuing from the property.
“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly made access into the property and extinguished a fire using one hose-reel jet.
“Three dogs were rescued by service and handed over to the owner.
“All are fit and well.”
And at about 7.45pm yesterday, August 27, a crew from Edwinstowe responded to a kitchen fire in Mansfield Woodhouse.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The fire was out on arrival of the crews so they used a thermal imaging camera to make sure the area was safe and carried out a safe and well check.”