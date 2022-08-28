Three dogs rescued from Kirkby house fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Mansfield fire station, Alfreton fire station and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station, alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Police, responded to a house fire on Festus Street, Kirkby, yesterday evening, August 27.

An Ashield fire station spokesman said: “On arrival, smoke could be seen issuing from the property.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly made access into the property and extinguished a fire using one hose-reel jet.

Festus Street, Kirkby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Three dogs were rescued by service and handed over to the owner.

“All are fit and well.”

And at about 7.45pm yesterday, August 27, a crew from Edwinstowe responded to a kitchen fire in Mansfield Woodhouse.