Fire investigation continues at Kirkby industrial unit following 'devastating' blaze

A fire investigation at industrial units in Kirkby is ongoing as investigators work to determine the cause of the incident.

At 10:30 pm on Friday, June 28, six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a water carrier responded to an industrial fire on Urban Road in Kirkby, Ashfield.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

By 11:30pm, one hour after arriving at the scene, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one building had been severely damaged by the fire.

Photo shared by Ashfield Fire Station.

On Saturday morning, June 29, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that the incident was scaled back overnight, with one crew remaining on the scene to dampen down.

A fire investigation was launched on Saturday, June 29.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service issued an update on Monday, July 1.

In a Facebook comment on Ashfield Fire Station’s page – www.facebook.com/AshfieldFire – a spokesperson said: “Firstly we’d like to extend our thoughts to those affected by this incident through loss and damage.

Image of the huge blaze on Urban Road, Kirkby, as shared by Lock Down Tackle and Bait on Facebook.

“As with all incidents we are undertaking a review into what happened and how the fire started.

“Until this has concluded, we won’t be commenting in detail about this fire.”

The spokesperson added: “We’d also like to make clear that the fire did not start in the fishing tackle shop, but a neighbouring unit.

“People should be reassured that our crews remain ready, willing and able, to respond to incidents around the county.

“They are all trained at a high standard, that enables us to keep Nottinghamshire safe.

“Following this incident, we will be having an increased presence in the local area for further community reassurance.”

CabournsCarpentry, located at the industrial units, was destroyed in the blaze.

The owners, Jack Cabourn from Mansfield, and his wife Sarah, originally from Chesterfield, expressed their devastation at losing everything.

A GoFundMe page, launched by Mr. Cabourn to help get their business back on its feet, has raised just under £5,000 so far.

Lock Down Tackle and Bait, based on Urban Road at the industrial units, confirmed via a Facebook post that their business was also damaged in the blaze.