Fire crews in attendance at Kirkby business park incident

Fire crews are in attendance at an ongoing incident at an industrial unit in Kirkby.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:12 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:22 GMT
Both appliances from Ashfield Fire Station are in attendance at an industrial unit on Lowmoor Business Park, Kirkby.

Drivers are urged to travel carefully and slow down in and around the area to help keep crews safe as they deal with an incident.

Firefighters were called to the blaze
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was ongoing with limited information at the moment.

The spokesperson said: “One fire engine from Ashfield is on scene, and has been since just after 3pm.

“Please avoid the area if possible.”

