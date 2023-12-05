Mansfield drink-driver’s alcohol problem ‘effectively ruined his own life’
Nicholas Sharp was pulled over in his Range Rover after driving without lights on Yorke Street, at 9pm, on November 11.
A breath test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.
The court heard he has three previous convictions, including one for driving with excess alcohol from September 2018.
Sharp, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I have nothing to say by way of excuse or mitigation. I just want to apologise. I have effectively ruined my own life. I realise that my drinking got out of control over the summer."
He explained that he became “very ill” after cutting down drinking “quite drastically” and had been working with Change Grow Live, a substance misuse charity, for three months.
He said he was due to start a detox just before the incident, but it was unfortunately delayed, and a few days afterwards he was taken to King's Mill hospital.
"I am now completely detoxed and I know I will never drink again," he told magisrates.
“My business in Mansfield has effectively gone bust. I am still ill. If you fine me I will need time to pay. I am in your hands.”
Sharp, of Yorks Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned for three years but magistrates offered him the chance to participate in a rehabilitation course for drink drivers.