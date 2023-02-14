Swimming will be among the activities taking place at the Kirkby Leisure Centre open day

The event is being held to celebrate the facility’s first six months in business, with a variety of free and paid-for activities being laid on for the local community.

The state-of-the-art £15.5 million site, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield Council, has enjoyed a successful start to life with more than 100,000 visits since it opened in August.

Ola spent 10 seasons as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, winning the title with Chris Hollins in 2009.

She will be joined by ‘Eddie the Eagle’ Edwards, who was the first competitor in 60 years to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping in 1988.

Completing the line-up is local swimmer Ollie Hynd, a three-times Paralympic gold medallist and four-times world champion.

Ollie has been a big supporter of Kirkby Leisure Centre from an early stage and signed the first girder when it went into the ground on May 2021.

Activity programme

All three celebrities will be present at the centre on Saturday morning and will be taking part in the activity programme, as well as signing autographs and having selfies taken with the public.

Ola will host two beginner dance classes – cha cha and jive – in the group exercise studio, while Eddie the Eagle will tackle gym challenges and the fun climb wall. Ollie will go poolside to engage with swimmers having lessons and hand out badges and awards.

Among the other activities available are free gym and swimming sessions, fun climb, soft play, face painting, balloon modelling and arts and crafts, as well as cookery demonstrations.

The day will formally begin with a speech by Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, in the foyer shortly after 9.15am. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the celebrities in the sports hall at 9.30am.

The open day is part of an overall weekend of celebration. Further fitness activities and two cinema screenings – Matilda the Musical and Eddie the Eagle – are taking place on Sunday, March 12.

Full information on the activity programme and booking selected activities will be released soon.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We believe the huge programme of activities and celebrity involvement will prove the ideal way to celebrate Kirkby Leisure Centre’s first six months open with the whole community.

“We want to show as many people as possible the state-of-the-art facility on their doorstep, which has something for everyone, no matter what your age, interests or ability.

“We look forward to welcoming the public, giving them the chance to try out the fantastic facilities and putting on a weekend to remember.”

Coun Zadrozny, said: “We are proud this fantastic new leisure centre is proving to be so popular with residents and we can’t wait for people to come and join in the celebrations. For those who have yet to visit the centre, come along and try some of the amazing facilities such as the fun climbing or join in one of the activities with our special guests. It promises to be a great day for all the family.”

