HMO, school rebuild and car wash bid among latest plans in and around Mansfield
A car wash, school rebuild and house of multiple occupation are among the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Latest applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, February 6, 2023:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
19 Southpark Avenue, Mansfield: First-floor front extension to replace first-floor existing dormer;
22 Williamson Street, Mansfield: Single-storey extension to side and rear;
Fernlea, 7 Northfield Lane, Pleasley Vale: Conversion of garage to residential dwelling;
52 Leeming Street, Mansfield: Reinstate collapsed floor to first-floor room;
31A High Street, Warsop: Removal of tree;
10 Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to three trees;
100 Wood Lane, Church Warsop: Extend bay window, remove front door;
Woodland area, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Works to trees;
Land adjacent to Wildflower Rise, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Works to trees.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
Commercial Street, Mansfield: Telecommunications installation, 15-metre monopole with wraparound cabinet at base and associated ancillary works: Refused;
Newlawns, Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree: Conditional permission;
63 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension: Conditional permission;
21 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Change of use from office to house of multiple occupation: Conditional permission;
19 Eden Low, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension, dormers, external rendering and cladding and replacement windows: Conditional permission;
High Clere, New Mill Lane, Forest Town: Single-storey rear/side extension: Conditional permission;
Dovetail House, The Park, Mansfield: Removal of tree and works to eight trees: Conditional permission;
2 Bransdale Heights, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension for granny annexe: Conditional permission;
Mill Farm, Sookholme Lane, Sookholme: Single-storey livestock open-front building and two 20-feet by 8ft steel stores. Approved;
Land at Maunside, Mansfield: Change of use from car storage to general storage, including six shipping containers: Conditional permission;
Land at 26 Forest Road, Warsop: Two-bedroom, detached, chalet bungalow: Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
21 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Rear, single-storey kitchen extension;
6 Sylvan Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;
Former garden centre, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Seven detached dwellings;
4 Newstead Road, Annesley: Fell leyland cyprus;
3 Hibbert Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;
19 Alexandra Terrace, Sutton: Works to trees;
26 West Hill, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;
The Gate House, 2 Quarries Way, Kirkby: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension;
The Hollies, Tibshelf Road, Sutton: Two detached dwellings.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
99 Wild Hill, Teversal: Two two-storey dwellings with single garage and two parking bays. Refused;
28 Main Road, Underwood: Dwelling: Conditional permission;
Land adacent 89 Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale: Four dwellings. Refused;
Ken Gregory and Sons, 27 Portland Street, Kirkby: Freestanding canopy for car washing and amendments to the existing hard standing at the front of the site: Conditional permission;
52 Stevenson Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;
15 Milldale Walk, Sutton: Single-storey side and front extension: Conditional permission;
The Corner Pin, 75 Palmerston Street, Westwood: Change of use from public house to private residential. Refused;
59A Hartley Road, Kirkby: Single-storey, wraparound extension to side and rear of property: Conditional permission;
21 Omberley Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side extension plus internal alterations: Conditional permission;
123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Fell two apple trees, three leylandii trees and a small tree in the water course: Approved.
Plans to revamp school
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
Unit 7, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Factory extension to current buildings, for use as storage with light manufacture;
5 Lime Tree Close, Tibshelf: Works to two lime trees;
Glen Vine, Pendean Close, Blackwell: Detached double garage;
St Leonard’s Church, Main Street, Scarcliffe: Prune yew tree;
14 Alder Way, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension to the rear;
Bramley Vale Primary School, York Crescent, Bramley Vale: Partial demolition of existing school to allow for the construction of a replacement four-class extension along with supporting spaces and associated external works. The proposals also include for the installation of temporary classroom to accommodate the displaced children during the construction phase;
3 Rockley Cottages, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Retention of the existing use of internet-based sales of Land Rover Defenders. Prospective purchasers buy online and the vehicle is delivered to them. Cleaning of the vehicles is done on site;
48 Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Conversion of ground-floor extension to one-bedroom, self-contained flat;
St Werburgh’s Church, Church Hill, Blackwell: Works to trees.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
33 Nightingale Avenue Pleasley: Demolition of existing rear off-shot, construction of new singe-storey rear extension. Approved;
EPC UK Explosives, Carnfield Hill, South Normanton: Demolition of a former storage building. Prior approval not required;
Devonshire Cottage, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Seven-feet-high fence to front and side. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
60 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing single-storey dwelling, erection of four, two-storey, five-bedroom dwellings;
3 Hall Mews, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Convert garage/store into granny annexe.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
85A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Works to three beech trees.
Bid revamp Center Parcs conference site
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
3 Railway Cottages, Oldbridge Way, Bilsthorpe: First-floor side extension;
62 Greendale Avenue, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing conservatory and replace with a single-storey rear extension;
Rufford View, Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: Removal of outbuilding, new double garage with external access to annexe above;
Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Extension and remodelling of The Venue conferencing centre.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Telecommunications mast, Clipstone Holding Centre, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Removal and replacement of three antennas and all ancillary equipment. No objection;
Land off Mill Lane, Edwinstowe: Continue existing use of the building and surrounding land to store building materials for projects. Approved;
10 Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe: Single-storey side and front extension, erection of boundary fence. Withdrawn;
21 Forest Road, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension and internal alterations. Approved;
Sandon, New Lane, Blidworth: Increase in roof height to create additional-first floor living space, extending to the front with a gable wall and to the rear over the existing flat roof, construction of a rear extension and demolition and reconstruction of the garage along the boundary, dwelling will be finished in render. Approved;
Land at former TP Ulyett Landscaping, The Nursery, Main Street, Blidworth: Four detached properties with associated detached single garages. Approved.