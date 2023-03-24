Stonebridge Fields, a 400-home development, on land near Sookholme Lane, close to Sookholme Brook and the River Meden, has faced strong opposition since plans were unveiled.

Developers Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes described the development as “exciting” and “special”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2022, more than 80 residents met with developers to discuss their concerns, with many citing environmental and noise disturbances as their biggest worry.

Lights at the show homes are left on all night, according to residents.

To address concerns, the developers outlined environmentally-friendly elements of the development.

These include ‘highways’ and homes for hedgehogs, bird boxes, bat boxes, insect habitats and ‘swift bricks’, and bird nests embedded in brick work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work continues on the site, with the first show homes now completed.

However, Dianne and Paul Dove, who live across from the development, have voiced concerns over the welfare of wildlife on the adjacent Hills and Holes site, due to lights left on overnight at the site.

The Hills and Holes, a green space between Warsop and Warsop Vale, is categorised as a site of special scientific interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Dove said: “The show houses cover quite a large area, including two attenuation ponds, and at night-time it looks like Blackpool illuminations.

“These are fields in the middle of nowhere, why is there any need for these bright lights?”

Mr and Mrs Dove said they noticed blackbirds singing from the early hours of the morning, striking them as unusual for this time of year.

Mr Dove said: “We have done some research and the experts state this could lead to the death of said birds singing all day, making them susceptible to predators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The light pollution must go into the Hills and Holes too, which should be protected.

“There’s no point having these lights on, because no-one would drive down our lane to look at these show houses in the dark.”

Now, after your Chad reached out, Barratt and David Wilson have agreed to review the lighting.