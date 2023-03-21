Warsop singer wows crowd after surprise duet with Tom Grennan at Nottingham concert

Singer-songwriter Tom is best known for topping the charts with hits such as ‘Something in the water’ and ‘Lionheart’.

He singer is currently on the road with his What Ifs & Maybes tour, named after his upcoming third studio album, due for release on June 9, 2023.

As part of his show, Tom invites one lucky fan to join him on stage to perform in front of a crowd of thousands.

Mollie Fay performed with Tom Grennan.

And during his show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, 17-year-old Mollie Fay, from Warsop, was invited on stage to perform a duet of Little Bit Of Love, one of Tom’s hit songs.

Tom spotted Mollie’s sign in the crowd – where the young fan asked if she could sing with him – and swiftly invited her to share the stage with him.

Mollie, a college student who has been singing for most of her life, said: “It was absolutely incredible. He rooted for me the whole time I was on the stage.

“I have a lot of love and respect for him.”

After the duet, Tom told Mollie to take a bow and praised her talent, encouraging the crowd to make some noise.

Mandi Fay, Mollie’s mum, said: “I was in amazement. I just couldn’t believe my girl was stood standing on stage with Tom Grennan and singing in front of thousands.

“She was amazing. She has always loved singing and done a lot of charity events. She even has her own song out. I am one proud mum.”

Tom shared the video on TikTok where it has now received more than 15,000 likes, with hundreds of supportive comments praising Mollie’s "talent” and “courage” for tackling the song.

In a caption, the singer said: “She absolutely smashed it.”

Mollie’s friends and family were also quick to fill the comments with love and support.

In a comment under Tom’s TikTok post, Mollie’s cousin, Samantha, said: “My gorgeous cousin, smashing it as always. You legend.”