In figures today (Monday February 27) the RAC Fuel Watch, said the latest UK average petrol and diesel prices now stand at an eye-watering £1.51 a litre for unleaded, £1.63 per litre for super-unleaded, £1.54 per litre for diesel and 87.65p per litre fro LPG.

Prices surged on Thursday after Russia began its assault on Ukraine, when the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil shot up to 106.61 US dollars, its highest in eight years.

In Mansfield, according to Petrolprices.com it’s now £1.47.9 per litre for unleaded, £1.53.9 super-unleaded and £1.48.9 per litre for diesel at Sainsbury’s in Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Petrol pumps

At Tesco in Chesterfield Road South and Jubilee Way South it is £1.46.9 for unleaded, super-unleaded is £1.53.9 and diesel £1.50.9, figures reveal.

It’ll cost you £1.46.7 per litre for unleaded and £1.48.7 per litre for diesel at Asda in Priestsic Road, Sutton, and at Morrisons in Sutton Road, Mansfield, it is now £1.48.7 for unleaded per litre and £1,49.7 per liter for diesel.

Price are expected to rise further, according to the RAC.

It says if petrol reaches the £1.60 threshold, the cost of filling up a typical family car with a 55-litre tank will rise to a whopping £88.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams, said: “Both petrol and diesel reached new record levels this week. Unleaded is nearly £1.49.5 a litre and diesel almost £1.53.

“Russia’s actions will now push petrol pump prices up to £1.50 very soon. The question then becomes where will this stop and how much can drivers take, just as many are using their cars more and returning to workplaces.

“If the oil price was to increase to 110 US dollars, there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre.

“This would cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would skyrocket the cost of a full tank to £85.”