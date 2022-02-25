We asked you to send in pictures of your beloved pets to your Chad Facebook page – and we were inundated!

It was all part of National Love Your Pet Day on February 20 when everyone was encouraged to celebrate our cute and cuddly four legged friends, and all other pets. It is a chance to acknowledge the joy and love they bring in to our homes, families and lives.

We had so many super snaps we decided to share a selection of some of our favourites here on the Chad web page. Keep an eye out, as we’ll be featuring even more next week.

See if your can spot your special chum or favourite fur baby here...

1. Purrrfect Polly is the cats whiskers What an absolute cutie! Sharon Hawkins supplied this adorable image of her 'baby girl' Polly. She's purrrrfect! Photo: Sharon Hawkins Photo Sales

2. Wonderful Walter wows the crowd Meet Wonderful Walter a pooch with personality and style...this lovely lad is in the care of his devoted owner Kate Parker. Photo: Kate Parker Photo Sales

3. Paws for picture pefect puppy Who can resist those big brown puppy eyes...not Melissa Jane Farnworth. She sent in this beautiful image of her best pal Olive. What a sweetie! Photo: Melissa Jane Farnworth Photo Sales

4. Stan's the man in this shot Claire Michelle sent in this smashing picture of her "beautiful boy Stan" - what a lovely chap. Photo: Claire Michelle Photo Sales