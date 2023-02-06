'I daren't put my heating on': Mansfield residents share cost of living struggles

The cost-of-living crisis has seen food prices soar and energy prices spike, affecting thousands of households in the area.

Some are facing a real dilemma of choosing between heating and eating, with the most vulnerable being adversely affected.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK is facing its sharpest fall in living standards on record.

Mansfield market trader Fiona Horner said sales have plummeted this year.

Residents and market traders in Mansfield have voiced their struggle about survival in the current economic climate.

Ginny Lewis, aged 68, said: “It’s very difficult. Everything has gone up. I daren’t put my heating on, or even the electric oven sometimes for fear of the bill I’m going to get. Food has gone up in shops – things are at a ridiculous level. Everything.

“I would think a lot of people are struggling.”

Market trader Fiona Horner, who runs a crystal and jewellery stall on Mansfield Market, said sales have “dropped dramatically” and the cost crisis is to blame.

She said: “What we’ve found is utility bills have skyrocketed – that’s what is mainly affecting us.

“As far as the market is concerned, sales have definitely gone down. They’ve dropped dramatically.

“Before Christmas, everything went up which was nice – but compared to this time last year we’ve got nowhere near the sales we normally have.

“And with everything else rising it just makes it very difficult because my suppliers have put their prices up, which means I’ve got to put my prices up, which means that’s putting customers off even more.”

Many residents are harbouring fears for when the energy support scheme ends in April, begging for answers from the Government about what will happen next.

Lynda Watts said: “I think it’s a struggle for everyone.

“Especially with the utilities – mine has gone up by 400 per cent over the last 18 months. The Government is letting the directors of these companies make such exorbitant profits and yet they are giving us allowances against our gas and electric.