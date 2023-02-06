Mansfield and Ashfield NHS workers taking part in strikes across England
NHS workers across Mansfield and Ashfield are joining colleagues across England in the latest wave of strike action demanding better pay and conditions.
East Midlands Ambulance Service workers who are members of the RCN, Unite and GMB Unions are on strike today, Monday, as are nurses who are members of the RCN Union.
Additionally, nurses who are members of the RCN union will also be striking tomorrow, Tuesday,.
However, no nurses from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Hospitals, are on strike on either day.
Nurses, however, are expected to be striking at hospitals run by Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, which includes the Queen’s Medical Centre.
The trust said: “Services which are 24 hours will take part in industrial action from the start of the day shift until the end of the night shift on both days.
"Services that do not run for 24 hours will take part in industrial action on February 6 and 7, from 8am until 8pm.
“Throughout any industrial action, patient safety remains our key focus and teams are working hard to ensure that we prioritise those patients who require emergency treatment.
“Due to the expected reduction in nursing staff across our hospitals, appointments will be affected.
“We will contact you if your appointment or procedure needs to be changed or rescheduled due to the strike action.
“If we have not contacted you, please attend as planned.”
Ben Holdaway, EMAS director of operations, said: “We continue to work closely with trade union colleagues and NHS and blue-light service providers across the region to do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety.
“However, we anticipate that during action there will be fewer ambulances available and therefore our response to our patients will, inevitably, be much slower on the day.”
EMAS has offered the following advice during the strikes:
Patients who need urgent medical care should continue to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk; GP services are not impacted by this strike action so please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise; If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999 as ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life – 999 call handlers will be able to advise callers if it is safe for the patient (with support of relatives or friends when required) to make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital; There will be fewer ambulances on the roads during industrial action, with the NHS prioritising those with life-threatening needs, therefore, patients whose condition is not life-threatening are unlikely to get an ambulance on strike days; During strike days, NHS 111 call centres will also have fewer staff, with longer call response times expected across the system; Anyone with a non-urgent care need is asked to seek help from the NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk