Mansfield and Ashfield NHS workers taking part in strikes across England

East Midlands Ambulance Service workers who are members of the RCN, Unite and GMB Unions are on strike today, Monday, as are nurses who are members of the RCN Union.

Additionally, nurses who are members of the RCN union will also be striking tomorrow, Tuesday,.

However, no nurses from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Hospitals, are on strike on either day.

Nurses and ambulance workers are on strike again today

Nurses, however, are expected to be striking at hospitals run by Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, which includes the Queen’s Medical Centre.

The trust said: “Services which are 24 hours will take part in industrial action from the start of the day shift until the end of the night shift on both days.

"Services that do not run for 24 hours will take part in industrial action on February 6 and 7, from 8am until 8pm.

“Throughout any industrial action, patient safety remains our key focus and teams are working hard to ensure that we prioritise those patients who require emergency treatment.

“Due to the expected reduction in nursing staff across our hospitals, appointments will be affected.

“We will contact you if your appointment or procedure needs to be changed or rescheduled due to the strike action.

“If we have not contacted you, please attend as planned.”

Ben Holdaway, EMAS director of operations, said: “We continue to work closely with trade union colleagues and NHS and blue-light service providers across the region to do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety.

“However, we anticipate that during action there will be fewer ambulances available and therefore our response to our patients will, inevitably, be much slower on the day.”

EMAS has offered the following advice during the strikes: