Kimberley among areas considered most at risk of high heat in England

Three-quarters of neighbourhoods in the Nottingham North & Kimberley areas are at an enhanced risk of dangerously high heat, new analysis shows.

The figures come from a new analysis of environmental threats by charity Friends of the Earth, who warned the risks of climate change are already a reality for millions across England.

It was released ahead of the Government’s publication of its revised climate plan, due next Wednesday.

The charity says the plan must improve people’s lives through measures including lower bills, better home insulation and new green jobs.

Kimberley is an area at risk of high heat according to latest research. Photo: Google

Their breakdown covers every parliamentary constituency in England, across a wide range of factors.

It shows 77 per cent of households in Nottingham North & Kimberley are considered to be at enhanced risk of high heat.

In total, 20 English constituencies had all their neighbourhoods at risk of high heat, while another 10 had at least 90 per cent deemed at risk.

London was dubbed England's ‘heat crisis capital’ by the charity, while the north east had the lowest heat risk, with just 5.3 per cent of neighbourhoods at risk.

In addition, the data considers sewage pollution, respiratory disease levels and risks to life and property caused by climate change.

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: "This data shows the true scale of environmental threats across England and reinforces why a strong climate plan is so important to protect communities.

"Flooded homes, dangerous heatwaves and filthy air are not abstract risks but realities for millions.

"Politicians who push false environmental narratives or call for weaker climate action are putting the people that elected them at risk."

The data also shows:

All neighbourhoods in Nottingham North & Kimberley have air pollution levels above the World Health Organisation's recommended level.

Approximately 13 per cent of Nottingham North & Kimberley is covered in trees.

There are 23 square metres of green space for every person in the constituency – less than the median across England of 43.

In total, 8,418 Nottingham North & Kimberley homes are deemed to be at risk of flooding, including 1,920 from rivers or the sea, and 6,498 from surface water.1,920

Some 13 per cent of Nottingham North and Kimberley households are classed as 'fuel poor'.

Mr Childs said the Government can take concrete action to tackle all these issues.

He said: "By producing an ambitious programme to reduce emissions, the Government can simultaneously cut bills, boost renewable energy, create green jobs and improve public transport.

"Outside the climate plan, it must also do far more to protect nature by taking a zero-tolerance approach to polluters to end the poisoning of our rivers and coasts.

"Climate action is not just about the environment – it’s primarily about people and creating healthier, happier places for us all to live."

A Government spokesperson said: "We have a mission to make Britain a clean-energy superpower.

"Having inherited flood defences in the worst condition on record and nature in long-term decline, we’ve begun decisive action to clean up our waters, restore our nature environment and protect communities from extreme weather.

"This includes securing investment to cut sewage spills in half by 2030, build new reservoirs, restore nature at scale and protect more than 900,000 properties from flooding by 2036."