Approval of ‘reserved matters’ over the Stonebridge Lane development’s appearance, layout, landscaping and scale was granted by Mansfield District Council planners on Monday.

Outline consent for up to 400 dwellings was granted in principle in September, 2018, on land bisected by Sookholme Lane, near the River Meden.

The area abuts mainly riverside meadow and grassland, with rare flora and fauna of the Hills and Holes Site of Special Scientific Interest and is close to The Carrs nature reserve.

Part of the proposed site, off Stonebridge Lane, Warsop.

The Barratt Homes North Midlands project includes a mix of properties.

Warsop Councillor Andy Burgin said: "There are many across the Warsop parish disappointed, we fought this since it came up. Covid put a few people off attending the meeting but many watched on live broadcast. People thanked me for trying to stop it.”

Councillor Debra Barlow added: "It’s very upsetting, we fought long and hard against this. It’s no surprise but disappointing, this will be the largest development in Warsop for decades.

“Elderly people on the Hawthorns estate worry about traffic and noise, it’s going to disrupt a lot of people and affect what is an idyllic area.

"We’re concerned 400 houses will bring 800 plus people, and how that affects our infrastructure, you can’t get a doctor’s appointment now.”

Martyn Saxton, Head of Planning and Regeneration, at Mansfield District Council, said: “Outline planning permission was originally granted in September 2018 and this established the principle of development of the land and means of access to a development of 400 dwellings.

"The outline planning permission is subject to a legal agreement and conditions which require mitigation in respect of off-site highway works and upgrades to local primary school, GP and the public open space at Carr Lane Park. Some of the conditions on that application were then varied through a subsequent application, approved in August 2021.

“The application determined by the Planning Applications committee on February 14, 2022, related only to the reserved matters associated with that outline planning permission.

"These were the appearance, layout, landscaping and scale of the development.

"Following revisions to the original submission, none of the statutory consultees objected to the proposals, officers therefore recommended approval.”

Barratt Homes was contacted for comment.