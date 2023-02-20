The waste was found to be tipped in Ault Hucknall in Bolsover.

Coun Charlotte Cupit, North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, said, “We have a zero tolerance approach to fly tipping, and we will continue to take full action against those involved where possible.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report anyone they see fly tipping to us.

Renovation company owner pays £300 Fixed Penalty Notice for failing to retain waste transfer notes.

“Our Environmental Health and Enforcement team are ready to take action where necessary to reduce fly tipping in our district.”

Enforcement officers from the Environmental Health service investigated evidence in the waste found in September 2022 and traced it to a domestic recently renovated property in Grassmoor.

The renovation company admitted they had arranged for waste to be removed from the property.

The owner of the company was served with a notice to produce the documentation which is legally required to be retained for up to two years, and produced on request.

They failed to comply and the officer issued the £300 fixed penalty notice which has been paid to avoid prosecution in court.

A waste transfer note (WTN) is a legally required document, providing a clear auditable paper trail from when the waste is produced to when it is disposed of and can help to evidence that a business has met its

statutory duty of care.