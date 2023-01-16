The Redhill Academy Trust, which runs The Bolsover School, has submitted an application to the Department for Education to open a mainstream free school for ages 16-19 in Bolsover.

Bolsover constituency currently has no further or higher educational facilities, meaning students have to leave the area for post-16 education.

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, the regional schools commissioner, Derbyshire Council and The Bolsover School have been working together to establish post-16 provision in Bolsover.

Last year MP Mark Fletcher, presented the former Education Secretary with a report on the cost and times of journeys from villages in the constituency to local colleges and sixth forms. It highlighted how 10 out of the 13 major settlements in the north of the constituency would all be better served by a post-16 centre in Bolsover.

Aspire Sixth Form, a previous attempt to rectify the lack of sixth-form in the area, only lasted two years from 2014-16.

He said: “The sixth form would be centrally located in the constituency, give children from low-income family’s opportunities to further their education locally, address poor Key Stage 4 and KS5 education levels, and ultimately, give our children the best possible start in life.”

Matt Hall, The Bolsover School headteacher, said: “The prospect of post-16 provision in Bolsover is exciting.