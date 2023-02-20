Clipstone councillor to speak up for more than 500 'forgotten voices' demanding services before more houses

Coun Paul Peacock, Labour leader at the council, who represents Edwinstowe & Clipstone, will present the petition to the council on March 7.

The petition relates to part of the old Clipstone Colliery site which has been allocated for 120 houses under the council’s current development plan.

No planning applications have been submitted yet for the site but worried residents say services in and around the village are already struggling to cope as it is.

Coun Peacock will present a petition to council calling for services to be improved before allocated housing is built on the old Clipstone Colliery site. Photo: Google

And residents are now calling for priority to be given to increased and improved services for Clipstone before any more housing is permitted.

Coun Peacock said: “I was contacted by a chap called Dave Rea who said he wanted to start a petition regarding these possible 120 houses on the Clipstone Colliery site.

"The site has an allocation under the local development framework plan to look at future housing needs and it has been allocated for these houses since 2013.

"I talked to Dave and said that in all likelihood, if there was an application put in to build these houses on that site, we’d be unable to stop it because the council might reject it but the developers would probably then win an appeal because it’s already an allocation.

"What we can do is call for a proper consultation with people and how we can create a plan to mitigate the impact of these houses.

“More than 500 Clipstone voices are saying that we need more services in the village because the current level of services isn’t coping now, never mind if another 120 houses get built.

"People are finding it really difficult to get services at The Crown Medical Surgery, the local school is full and it’s understandable that local people are frustrated.

"There’s been a lot of houses built in Clipstone in recent years with the promise of a lot of services which haven’t come forward.

"Thanks to the work Dave has done, I can now stand up in the council and say this is the strength of feeling of Clipstone people.

