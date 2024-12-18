Inquest hears ruling after Selston house fire

The cause of a tragic double-fatal fire was determined at an inquest held on Monday, December 16, at Nottingham Coroner’s Court.

A nine-year-old boy and his aunt died in a house fire which occurred on Rawson Street, Selston, just before 1am on Sunday, January 14 2024.

The cause of the fire was from a naked flame coming into contact with combustible items, and it spread, causing significant fire damage to the property.

An inquest into the death of Riley Chambers and Siobhan Abbott heard that Riley was put to bed by his mother following their normal routine at 7.30pm on Saturday, January 13 and Siobhan returned to the property after 9:30pm the same evening.

Police forensics at Rawson Street, Selston, earlier this year.

Riley’s parents and sister went to sleep on the ground floor of the property and were awoken by the sound of smoke alarms.

Thankfully, they managed to escape the property.

Firefighters from Ashfield, Eastwood and Alfreton Fire Station attended the fire, where they rescued 24-year-old Siobhan from the top bedroom via a ladder.

Riley was also rescued from the property, after being found in his parents’ bedroom.

Floral tributes left outside the Selston property. January 19, 2024.

Both Riley and Siobhan were treated on scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Sadly, they both died a few days after the incident due to the severity of their injuries.

Station manager and fire investigator, Chris Navin, said: “Following thorough investigations by ourselves and our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police, and following the inquest yesterday, the most probable cause of this tragic incident has been deemed as a naked flame combined with combustible materials.

The scene of the house fire in Selston. Image taken on January 19, 2024.

“This is an extremely sad incident, and on behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of both Riley and his aunt, Siobhan.

"As a fire service we offer a fire safety intervention programme for young people referred to us who display fire setting behaviours or fire curiosity.

“Young people on the programme will work with specially trained firefighters who support the young person and their families with understanding consequences and behaviour change.

“We also offer Safe and Well Visits and you can undertake a home fire safety risk assessment to see if you require our assistance.

“This incident also highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms in your property and having a clear escape route, that everyone in the house is aware of, in case of a fire.

“Finally, I would like to thank all emergency service personnel who attended and has worked on this incident.”

The assistant coroner, Mr Nathanael Hartley, said: “I’ve heard today that Siobhan was beautiful and is sorely missed by many, and that Riley was a young boy who has lost his life far too early.

“Sadly, they both died as a result of their injuries from the fire.

“I would like to thank everyone involved with the investigations and to end, I want to send my sincere condolences to Riley and Siobhan’s family and friends.”

An inquest report has been published by the fire service at www.notts-fire.gov.uk/news/selston-inquest/.