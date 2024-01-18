Investigation continues after two people die following Selston house fire

A joint investigation is continuing after two people died following a house fire in Selston.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a home in Rawson Street, Selston, just after 1am on Sunday, January 14.

A 24-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries and have now both sadly died.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of these two young people at this incredibly sad time.

An investigation is ongoing into a house fire on Rawson Street, Selston.

“Specially-trained officers are continuing to support family members in any way we can.

“This has also been a traumatic event for the local community, especially for neighbours who will no doubt be shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer. They are there to help.

“We are continuing to work alongside our fire colleagues to establish exactly what has caused the fire but at this stage we do not believe it was suspicious.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Damien West, said: “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and community affected by this tragic fire in Selston.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this incident for their efforts.

“I know that everyone who attended gave their everything to save those affected by this fire.

“We are grateful for the outstanding support from the other emergency services who attended the scene and for understanding and support from the local community at this difficult time.”