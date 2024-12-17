Mansfield drunk threatened to "box cops’ heads off" and rape officer’s dad

A Mansfield man who told police he was a cage fighter and "would box their heads off" before threatening to rape an officer's dad wants to tackle his drinking, a court has heard.

Thomas Wabey was "extremely intoxicated" when police were called to a woman's address because she wanted him to leave on July 25, said Ashley Whitcher, prosecuting.

When he threatened to kidnap the officers’ families and “have fun with them" Wabey was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

He started making aggressive homophobic and racist comments, in between incoherent sentences, and threatened to spit at the officers when they took him to the station.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: "It probably doesn't come as a surprise to you that Mr Wabey is an alcoholic and has been since he was about 15.

"He was very, very drunk. He is not a racist or homophobic.”

She said he detoxed from alcohol while being treated in hospital for a fractured leg that was sustained when he was assaulted ten weeks ago.

“The crux of this is he needs to tackle his alcohol problem,” Ms Clarson said.

“He would very much like to be put on an alcohol tag.”

She said the defendant is taking medication for schizophrenia and had been on a “downward spiral” following the deaths of his partner and close family members.

Wabey, aged 36, of Dunsil Road, Mansfield, admitted common assault, threatening behaviour and racially-aggravated harassment when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 15 for probation reports.