Huthwaite infant school considering splitting its site and expanding

An infant school in Huthwaite has opened a consultation on splitting its school site in two.

Huthwaite All Saints C of E Infant School currently has the one school site, on Common Road, however plans are being put together to expand into the All Saints Centre.

This would mean the All Saints Centre would cease to be used in its current format and would become a part of the school premises.

It would also mean the school would be split into two sites, with the school aiming to extend the age range from infant school to primary school.

The school plans to address changes in the area’s demographic and the growing application for children into its school.

This change would become effective from September 2020, if plans are accepted by local stakeholders such as parents and members of the Huthwaite community.

The consultation started at the end of February and will run until Sunday, March 24.

Marion Clay, service director for Education, Learning and Skills at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “A consultation is currently taking place on extending the age range of Huthwaite All Saints from an infant school to primary school which would be effective from September 2020.

“It is also looking at enlarging the premises to potentially include the All Saints Centre, which is owned and managed by the local parish council.

“The consultation closes on Sunday, March 24, at 11.59pm and can be accessed via the admissions page on Nottinghamshire County Council’s website as well as All Saints Infants’ and All Saints Centre websites.”

The consultation document says: “To alter the age range to make it a through primary school catering for children aged 2 to 11 years and adding an additional site in order to increase the school’s net capacity.

“Early Years education is prioritised as increasing numbers of two, three and four year olds are eligible for funded Early Years childcare, and there is a need for additional places to meet demand.

“Following the success of the All Saints Pre-school, there is scope to expand provision to help meet the increasing need for places.

“The governing body is proposing this change to ensure the sustainability of the school.

“It also supports Nottinghamshire County Council’s duty to ensure a sufficient supply of high quality school places, in response to demographic changes in the area.

“Following agreement between the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham, the governing body of All Saints Infant and Pre School and Nottinghamshire County Council, the proposal to consult to alter the age range and increase capacity was approved by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee on November 19, 2018.”