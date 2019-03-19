Clipstone man faces court on Whitby murder charge

A Clipstone man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 47-year-old man from Whitby.

28-year-old Christopher John Coakley, of Palace Gardens, has been remanded in custody. He is yet to enter a plea.

The attack happened outside Porto Pizza in Whitby.

The incident happened outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace after midnight on February 24.

The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries four days later.

He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 18.

