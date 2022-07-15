Firefighters at the scene of the latest blaze in Sutton.

Dramatic pictures show extent of Sutton shed fire damage

Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Sutton – the third such blaze in Ashfield in a matter of days.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 15th July 2022, 8:05 am

Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station attended the latest blaze, in the early hours of today, July 15.

A station spokesman said: “On arrival, two sheds were well alight.

“The fire was extinguished using two hose-reel jets. A thermal imaging camera and breaking-in gear was also used.”

It follows a blaze involving ‘several sheds’ in Huthwaite on July 8.

And crews urged people to ensure bonfires and barbecues are fully out after another shed fire in Huthwaite in the early hours of July 4.

1. Firefighting

Crews pouring water on the burnt-out shed.

Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

2. Spray

The shed was destroyed.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

3. Early start

Crews were called just after 3am on July 15.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

4. Collapsed

The shed was destroyed.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

