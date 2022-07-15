Dramatic pictures show extent of Sutton shed fire damage

Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station attended the latest blaze, in the early hours of today, July 15.

A station spokesman said: “On arrival, two sheds were well alight.

“The fire was extinguished using two hose-reel jets. A thermal imaging camera and breaking-in gear was also used.”

It follows a blaze involving ‘several sheds’ in Huthwaite on July 8.

And crews urged people to ensure bonfires and barbecues are fully out after another shed fire in Huthwaite in the early hours of July 4.

