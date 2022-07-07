Safety warning after Ashfield firefighters tackle shed blaze

Firefighters have urged people to make sure any bonfires or barbecues are fully out after tackling a shed fire.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:01 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:01 am

Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby were called to the incident in Huthwaite in the early hours of July 4.

The fire had spread to a neighbours property and was extinguished using one hose-reel jet. Breaking in gear and a thermal imaging camera was also used.

The aftermath of the blaze.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The cause of the fire is unknown.

“However, we would like to remind everyone to ensure that when they go into their homes after having a bonfire, barbecue etc that all flames are out and no heat left in the ashes.”

The aftermath of the fire.
The shed was pretty-much destroyed.
