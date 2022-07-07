Safety warning after Ashfield firefighters tackle shed blaze

Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby were called to the incident in Huthwaite in the early hours of July 4.

The fire had spread to a neighbours property and was extinguished using one hose-reel jet. Breaking in gear and a thermal imaging camera was also used.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the blaze.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “The cause of the fire is unknown.

“However, we would like to remind everyone to ensure that when they go into their homes after having a bonfire, barbecue etc that all flames are out and no heat left in the ashes.”

The aftermath of the fire.