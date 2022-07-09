Firefighters respond to Huthwaite building fire

Fire crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby were called to a ‘building fire’ in Huthwaite.

By Jon Ball
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 11:53 am
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 12:47 pm

A station spokesman said crews were called yesterday afternoon, July 8.

He said: “On arrival, crews were faced with several sheds on fire.

"This was extinguished by four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using two hose-reel jets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Firefighters in Huthwaite.

“Breaking in-gear and a thermal imaging camera was also used.

“Thanks to the occupier who supplied both crews with chilled drinks, very much appreciated on such a hot day.”

Read More

Read More
'Take care of your town' plea after firefighters tackle string of grass fires in...

It comes just a couple of days after crews tackled another shed blaze in Huthwaite.

A fire appliance at the scene in Huthwaite.

Crews urged people to ensure bonfires and barbecues are fully out after the fire in the early hours of July 4.