Firefighters respond to Huthwaite building fire

A station spokesman said crews were called yesterday afternoon, July 8.
He said: “On arrival, crews were faced with several sheds on fire.
"This was extinguished by four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using two hose-reel jets.
“Breaking in-gear and a thermal imaging camera was also used.
“Thanks to the occupier who supplied both crews with chilled drinks, very much appreciated on such a hot day.”
It comes just a couple of days after crews tackled another shed blaze in Huthwaite.