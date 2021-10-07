The collision with the bridge on the A60, Mansfield Road, happened yesterday lunchtime, causing significant damage to the lorry involved.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, and this marks the third collision in just six months at that spot.

Residents shared concerns online over the frequency in occurrences, especially given the heavy load which fell onto the road behind.

The lorry collided with the bridge yesterday lunchtime

Sally Alsop, who witnessed the aftermath of the collision, said at the time: “They needed a recovery lorry for the load as well as the lorry itself.

"It was carrying big concrete blocks – if there had been anyone driving behind, it wouldn't have been a good outcome.”

Network Rail launched a campaign after figures showed bridge strikes happen, on average, five times a day.

Research shows that 43 per cent of lorry drivers admit to not measuring their vehicle, and 52 per cent do not take low bridges into account.

The lorry was carrying large concrete blocks, which fell into the road during the collision

The campaign hopes to remind drivers to check their vehicle and plan their route to avoid low bridges before setting off.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail, said: “A member of the public reported that a HGV hit the railway bridge on Mansfield Road just before 12:45 yesterday.

“Our teams carried out safety inspections of the bridge and the railway line reopened at 13:40pm.

“It is essential that drivers know the height of their vehicle.

"Bridge strikes cost taxpayers millions of pounds and are entirely avoidable.”

