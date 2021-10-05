Family pays tribute to ‘loveable’ grandmother who died in Forest Town collision

Sixty-five year old Susan Wagstaff is described as a loveable family woman with a great sense of humour, and was a mother of six, grandmother to twenty-one and great grandmother to fourteen.

Police were called to Newlands Road, Forest Town, to a report that a woman was unconscious in the street and damage had been caused to a garden fence at around 10.10pm on Sunday 26 September 2021.

Officers and medics attended but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the incident, and Susan’s family have now released a statement following the incident.

They said: “Our Mum was the most kind, caring, funny and lovable woman with a great sense of humour.

“Each member of the family, which includes her mum, sisters, brother, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, were all absolutely loved and adored by her.

"She gave the best cuddles, which were so warming and they will be sorely missed.

“She had a smile that lit up any place she was in and she made everyone else smile.

“Family was so important to her – we had dedicated family days and these were truly the best, filled mainly with laughter.

"She worked so hard to make everyone happy and she was the perfect mother.

“Unfortunately she has been taken from us far too early and this has broken our hearts.

"We all love her and she will be deeply missed by not only us but by other family, friends and many others.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident and has subsequently been bailed pending further investigation.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Susan’s family at this very difficult time.

“It is heart breaking to lose a loved one and we understand the impact this can have.

"We have ensured Susan’s family have been supported by specially trained officers following this tragic incident.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 832 of September 26, 2021.

